HRCP raises alarm over arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 30 : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has voiced serious concerns regarding the ongoing practice of arbitrary arrests, extended detentions, and enforced disappearances throughout the nation, urging the government to urgently address what it referred to as the habitual circumvention of due process.

In a statement posted on X, the rights organisation pointed out the alleged abduction of University of Peshawar students Habib Wazir and Adnan Wazir, who have been unaccounted for since November 12, 2025. According to HRCP, the two students went missing after attending a government-organised grand jirga, raising significant concerns about transparency and legal protections.

HRCP also highlighted the purported disappearance of former Member of the National Assembly Nisar Panhwar and his son, Mohsin Panhwar. The two were allegedly abducted by individuals in plain clothes from Karachi on December 22, 2025. The commission deemed this development particularly alarming, given prior assurances that followed Nisar Panhwar's brief release.

The commission further brought attention to the detention of women and children in Balochistan, specifically naming activist Mahjabeen Baloch, a disabled student, among those reportedly detained. HRCP mentioned that at least six such incidents involving women and minors were recorded in November and December 2025 alone.

"These actions infringe upon constitutional protections and cause irreversible harm to families and communities," HRCP stated.

Balochistan has witnessed a longstanding issue with enforced disappearances, illustrating a profound human rights crisis in the area.

Numerous individuals, including activists, journalists, and ordinary citizens, have reportedly been apprehended by security forces or intelligence entities and have never been seen again. Families are often left without any information regarding the fate or whereabouts of their loved ones, fostering fear, uncertainty, and trauma within local communities.

Human rights organisations, both local and international, have continuously denounced these practices, labelling them as violations of fundamental human rights and international law.

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan are frequently associated with ongoing political and security conflicts, with accusations of intimidation, extrajudicial killings, and clandestine detention facilities.

The lack of openness and accountability from authorities deepens the mistrust between the state and local populations. Advocacy groups continue to call for legal reforms, thorough investigations, and the safe return of all missing individuals.

