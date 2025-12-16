HRCP raises alarm over shrinking space for independent journalism in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 16 : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has voiced serious concern over the shrinking space for independent and critical news reporting in the country. On social media platform X, the commission highlighted the reported 13-month ban on government advertisements to the Dawn Media Group and City FM 89, a Karachi-based radio station.

HRCP stated, "The selective withdrawal of state advertising, which constitutes public funds, has increasingly been used as a coercive instrument to pressure media organisations, influence editorial choices and penalise critical journalism. We reiterate that freedom of expression and democratic accountability cannot survive where economic coercion is used to discipline the press, and urge the government to end such discriminatory practices and restore an enabling environment for free, independent and responsible journalism."

According to Dawn, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has also strongly condemned the unannounced ban on government advertisements for various outlets operated by the Dawn Media Group, calling it an "attack on press freedom."

The report noted that over the past several days, multiple media organisations have come together to denounce the 13-month ban, which initially targeted the newspaper but has since extended to DawnNewsTV and the radio station City FM 89.

In its press release, PFUJ described the move as "an attempt to control media and stifle free expression."

In a joint statement, PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari expressed deep concern over the government's decision, emphasising that it represents both an attack on freedom of expression and an effort to financially cripple a media outlet.

As reported by Dawn, PFUJ has urged the government to lift the advertising ban, stressing that such a move is essential for promoting "free and responsible journalism" and highlighting the critical role of traditional media in combating the spread of fake news.

The PFUJ stated that it views the ban as an attempt to coerce the media group into altering its editorial stance, describing such actions as unacceptable.

The union affirmed its solidarity with the Dawn Media Group and called on the government to uphold the principles of press freedom and freedom of expression.

