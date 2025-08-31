HRCP urges Pakistan to end enforced disappearances, calling it a 'crime against humanity'

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 31 : On the occasion of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) strongly urged the federal government to take immediate and concrete measures to end the practice, warning that it constitutes a crime against humanity under international law.

Taking to the social media platform X, HRCP demanded that all victims of enforced disappearance be promptly recovered and safely presented before the courts of law. The Commission stressed that anyone accused of crimes must be dealt with in accordance with due process and their right to a fair trial.

Highlighting the urgent need for legislative reform, HRCP called on the state to criminalise enforced disappearances through specific legislation, terming it a "matter of priority." It also pressed the government to ratify and implement the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

The Commission emphasised that true accountability must be ensured by holding all individuals and institutions involved in enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and custodial torture fully responsible for their actions. It further urged the government to appoint a new chairperson and restructure the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances so that it can more effectively address the concerns of victims' families.

In addition, HRCP called for the establishment of a transparent system of reparations to support victims and their families, particularly women who have lost primary breadwinners to enforced disappearances. Such a mechanism, it stressed, is essential to uphold the rights to liberty and due process.

The Commission also appealed to the state to extend an invitation to the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, allowing it to conduct an official visit to Pakistan and share its findings with the world.

The Commission's statement comes amid growing concern over the persistence of enforced disappearances across Pakistan, particularly in conflict-hit regions, with families of missing persons continuing to demand justice and accountability.

