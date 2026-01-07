HRFP condemns attack on kot Radha Kishan church, calls for justice and preventive measures

Faisalabad [Pakistan], January 7 : Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) strongly condemns the attack on a Church in Ghanaykay village, Kot Radha Kishan (Kasur), which occurred on January 5, 2026. The accused unlawfully entered the Church, desecrated the Holy Bible by tearing its pages, and ransacked the premises, spreading fear and deep distress among the local Christian community.

Naveed Walter, President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), demanded swift and transparent justice for the perpetrators. He stated that merely identifying suspects and registering a First Information Report (FIR) is insufficient. "Preventing such incidents in the future is equally important," he emphasised, calling for concrete and effective measures to protect religious minorities and safeguard places of worship. He added that while a local resident has been arrested in connection with vandalism, accountability remains incomplete until the motives behind the crime and the involvement of any accomplices are fully uncovered.

Naveed Walter, president HRF,P stressed the urgent need for nationwide awareness and education initiatives to promote tolerance, coexistence, and mutual respect among citizens, regardless of religion or belief. He urged the state to play a proactive role in countering religious intolerance, discrimination, and hate-driven violence.

Although a criminal case has been registered under Sections 295 and 295-A of the Pakistan Penal Code, laws relating to offences against religion and acts intended to outrage religious feelings, Walter reiterated HRFP's long-standing demand for the abolition of blasphemy laws. He stated that these laws are frequently misused and have led to the unjust imprisonment, harassment, and suffering of innocent individuals.

Referring to the recent release of Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza, who had been imprisoned on blasphemy allegations, Walter noted that Mirza's subsequent revelations regarding Christian and Muslim blasphemy victims further expose the misuse of these laws and the innocence of many accused individuals whom he personally encountered during imprisonment.

Recalling past tragedies, Walter also reminded that in 2014, a Christian couple was brutally burned alive in a brick kiln in Kot Radha Kishan, Kasur, an incident that continues to symbolise the grave dangers faced by religious minorities in Pakistan.

He further disclosed that HRFP's REAT Helpline received more than 1,200 calls in 2025 alone, the majority concerning attacks on Christians and Churches, false blasphemy accusations, abductions of girls, workplace discrimination, biased treatment, and incidents of violence.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan urges the government and law-enforcement agencies to ensure full accountability, strengthen preventive mechanisms, and uphold the constitutional rights of all citizens, particularly religious minorities.

