Hrithik Roshan goes shirtless and flaunts his washboard abs, Saba Azad reacts

Mumbai, Sep 3 Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan treated his fans and followers with a jaw-dropping picture of him flaunting his perfect six-pack abs.

Hrithik, on Saturday, took to Instagram as he dropped a new shirtless monochrome picture. “Can’t see the finish line,” he captioned the image.

Soon after he dropped the post, his friends and fans could not stop gushing about the thirst trap picture.

Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad dropped a muscle fire and a heart emoticon.

The director of his upcoming film Siddharth Anand wrote: “It’s on Fighter set. When you come tomorrow I’ll show it to you.”

Hrithik’s co-star Anil Kapoor dropped fire and clapped emojis.

Hrithik recently unveiled a motion poster of his upcoming film ‘Fighter’ starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor’s first look as Indian Air Force pilots.

He captioned it: “#SpiritOfFighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Fighter’ also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The aerial action film is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

Hrithik will also be seen in the action thriller film ‘War 2’ alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

