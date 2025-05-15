HRW marks 30th anniversary of Panchen Lama's disappearance, urges global action

New York [US], May 15 : Human Rights Watch (HRW), a New York-based international non-governmental organisation has called on governments worldwide, especially those with significant Buddhist populations, to speak out on the 30th anniversary of the enforced disappearance of Gedhun Choekyi Nyimathe 11th Panchen Lama who vanished at age six after being recognised by the Dalai Lama in 1995.

In a recent news release, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported that on May 17, 1995, just three days after being recognised as the 11th Panchen Lama by the Dalai Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima was taken by Chinese authorities and has not been seen publicly since.

His image, along with that of the Dalai Lama, is banned in Tibet. In the aftermath of Gedhun's abduction, the Chinese government appointed another boy, Gyaltsen Norbuwho is reportedly the son of Communist Party membersas the official Panchen Lama.

Following this, HRW stated, Chinese authorities detained Jadrel Rinpoche, the abbot responsible for overseeing the search for the reincarnation, and arrested more than 30 monks. The fate of Rinpoche remains unknown.

HRW further noted that in 2015, China claimed Gedhun was "living normally" and did not wish to be disturbed, but offered no evidence to substantiate this claim. Since then, restrictions in Tibet have only intensified. Authorities have implemented mass surveillance, enforced forced relocations, mandated Mandarin-only education, and systematically suppressed religious freedom. Protests against Chinese policies are met with arbitrary detentions, torture, and enforced disappearances.

According to news release, Chinese laws now mandate government approval for the recognition of reincarnated Tibetan lamas. Since 2007, high-ranking lamas must be selected through the "Golden Urn," an 18th-century lottery system that is now imposed by the Chinese state. HRW also highlighted that between 2009 and 2024, 160 Tibetans self-immolated in protest against Chinese policies, with 127 of them dying.

Nearly all monasteries in Tibet are now under direct government control, with monks required to meet the "Four Standards," which include political loyalty and support for China's choice of the next Dalai Lama. HRW has called on countries such as India, Japan, and Mongolia to demand transparency from China and to advocate for the protection of Tibetan religious freedoms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor