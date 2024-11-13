Huge clothing pile in Prague spotlights textile waste

Prague, Nov 13 A striking display of four tonnes of discarded clothing has been set up in Prague this week to raise awareness about the environmental toll of textile waste. The massive pile represents the lifetime textile waste generated by an average family of four and highlights the annual carbon footprint of 10 Czech citizens if the clothes were brand new, according to Prague City Hall.

"It's pretty straightforward--the amount of waste one family can produce," one local resident told Xinhua, reflecting on the exhibit. Another resident shared how the display made him rethink his clothing purchases: "It really makes me consider how much clothing I actually need before buying anything," he said.

Prague City Hall reports that each Czech citizen throws away an average of 10 to 12 kilograms of textiles every year. Starting in 2025, Czech municipalities will be required to introduce separate collection and recycling programs for textile waste. Transitioning to a circular textile economy will require new collaboration between producers, retailers, consumers, waste processors, and local governments.

To further address the issue, Prague hosted a conference on circular cities and business on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported. The event brought together experts from private companies, NGOs, and government to explore sustainable solutions for managing and repurposing textile waste in urban environments.

"We've spent the day discussing and will continue to explore ways to recycle textile waste," said Matej Chytil from Prague City Hall. "Our goal is to turn this waste into useful products, such as insulation materials or even new clothing."

