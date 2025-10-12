Huge crowds flock to "hostages square" in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 12 (ANI/TPS): A huge crowd filled "Hostages Square" in Tel Aviv tonight for a spectacular gathering. Participants expressed hope that it would be the last rally of its kind, as everyone hopes that the hostages will return as provided for in the agreement to end the war in Gaza. And that, despite the remaining gaps in the next stages of the talks.

Nurit, in her 70s, spent her teenage years through the Six-Day War and became an adolescent right after the Yom Kippur War. She hopes to return soon to the Museum and the Opera House to enjoy herself as she did in the past.

She adds that she feels as if the memories of the locals have been kidnapped along with the hostages. This place, she explains, "once synonymous with music, exhibitions, and discussions", has now been transformed into a place of anguish. She stresses that her presence every Saturday together with her family was not for themselves but for those who remain captive and their relatives. The way she put it, "our absence could intensify their feeling of abandonment". Nurit went on to say that "the joy that they drew courage from us gave an extra meaning to our lives," pointing out that even the smallest act of solidarity was of enormous importance to her fellow citizens going through this ordeal.

"We live in a rough neighbourhood", said Dalit, a woman in her fifties. "You know, we do know our enemies very well. So even if I am hopeful, and I am, I am not gonna lie to you. I am scared that something, anything, could turn all of this upside down". She underlined that "over these two difficult years", she too was there to support the relatives of the hostages. Why? Because she explained that if a member of her family were in trouble, she would have felt the very same way.

In the crowd, a group of youngsters, shy and reluctant at the beginning, but happy to talk after some encouragement, open up their hearts. Shua is sure that it will work.

Why? "Because it has to work. We must make it work!" she adds in a determined tone. Tomrin, on the other hand, admits that she is not sure how she feels. She explains that on one hand, she is trying not to get her hopes up, as she knows that it may not happen in the end, but on the other hand, she tries to get her hopes up and reassure herself that the end of all this is near.

Ofek admits that he was "quite pessimistic once a year had passed", and he started to lose all hope after that. "I couldn't believe it two days ago when I heard that there was a deal", he admits. "But now I really hope that this will work out. I hope, I mean it could, why not?" (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor