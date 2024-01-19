Huge Nepal connections to Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha event

Kathmandu, Jan 19 As Ayodhya is gearing up for the highly-anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, there are also a huge Nepal connections associated with the grand event.

First, more than 500 exquisitely decked gift baskets were sent to Ayodhya from Nepal’s Janakpur city believed to be the birthplace of Sita.

Nepal has also asked its citizens to perform Aarti and a special puja on January 22, as well as to halt the sale of alcohol and non-vegetarian food on the day.

Nepali priest, Acharya Durga Prasad Gautam will lead the special religious function on January 22, according to a letter sent by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Trust general secretary Champat Rai.

Gautam,will recite Vedic Mantras in front of hundreds of thousands Hindu devotees, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 25-year-old is the main priest of Ram Temple and has been associated with it since April 2020.

"Since the Bhumi Pujan in April 2020, I have been associated with all religious functions,. I am happy to serve Lord Ram," he said.

Meanwhile, Mahanta Ram Tapeshwor Das, who is the head priest of the Ram-Janaki temple in Janakpur, has also been invited to the event

Mahanta Ram Tapeshwor Das and his successor Mahantha Ram Roshan Das, who will also attend the event, will be given special treatment because they belong to the birthplace of Sita.

The chief priest of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Rawal Ganesh Bhatta, who is also known as Muul Bhatta, is also invited, according to Bishaw Hindu Parishad Nepal Chapter.

The Janakpur Sub Metropolitan City has called on all residents to join the Pran Prathishta celebration on January 22 by lighting diyas in every household and at the Ram-Janaki temple.

Similarly, the Birgunj Metropolitan City has announced a ban on sales and consumption of non-vegetarian food and alcohol on January 22.

The city will witness a ceremony at Ghadiarwa Pokhari on the same day.

Earlier, two big Shaligrams, a fossilised stone or ammonite, were collected from the banks of the Kali Gandaki, a tributary of the Gandaki River in Nepal, and sent to Ayodhya.

