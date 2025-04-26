Hugely dependent on India for pharmaceutical needs, Pakistan worried at suspension of trade ties

Islamabad, April 26 Pakistani health authorities have started emergency preparations to secure pharmaceutical supplies from alternate sources after the suspension of trade ties with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The move comes in the wake of counter-accusations and reciprocal measures imposed from both India and Pakistan including closure of border, trade, diplomatic ties, suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), closure of airspace for India by Pakistan, cancellation of visas to nationals of both countries and thin deadline given by both countries to each others nationals to leave their respective countries.

Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has called an emergency meeting to discuss and formulate emergency preparedness measures to secure pharmaceutical supplies, which were being imported from India, from other alternate sources.

"There has been no formal notification regarding the ban's impact on the pharmaceutical sector. However, contingency plans are already in place," a senior DRAP official said.

"Following the 2019 crisis (after the Pulwama attack), we had started preparing for such contingencies. We are not actively looking at alternative avenues to meet our pharmaceutical needs," he added.

The closure of medical trade supplies from India to Pakistan will have a significant impact on the pharmaceutical industry as at least 30 to 40 per cent of the country’s pharmaceutical needs in terms of raw materials, including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and various advanced therapeutic products, relies on imports from India.

"After the trade closure with India, Pakistan is now seeking alternative sources from China, Russia and several European countries to meet its pharmaceutical needs. Our aim is to ensure the continuous availability of essential medical supplies, including anti-rabies vaccines, anti-snake venom, cancer therapies, monoclonal antibodies, and other critical biological products," the DRAP official said.

Health experts have expressed concern and warned that the availability of medicines, raw materials and medical ingredients is critical to the medical sector, highlighting that if immediate action is not taken to manage the fallout of the trade suspension, the looming challenges will aggravate.

"It is a looming fear that the disruption in the supply chain could lead to critical shortages. We had meetings with DRAP and the Ministry of Commerce officials to discuss the suspension of trade ties. We urged them to exempt the pharmaceutical sector from the ban, as there are many life-saving products whose raw materials come exclusively from India," said Tauqeer-ul-Haq, Chairman of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA).

The PPMA has also called on Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), asking them to exclude the ban on pharmaceutical and health-related trade, to protect the lives of patients.

