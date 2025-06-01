"Hum honge kaamyaab": Salman Khurshid highlights India's unified stance against terrorism in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 1 : Congress leader Salman Khurshid, part of the JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha-led delegation, on Sunday highlighted India's unified stance against terrorism, underscoring the need for a collective global response to combat terrorism, promoting peace and prosperity worldwide.

"With one voice India is saying, 'Terrorism no more.'... We hope to create a collective rise against terrorism to make the globe peaceful and prosperous... We can confidently say, 'Hum honge kaamyaab'," he said.

Notably, "I'll Overcome Someday" was a hymn or gospel music composition by the Reverend Charles Albert Tindley of Philadelphia that was first published in 1901. In India, the renowned poet Girija Kumar Mathur composed a literal translation in Hindi "Hum Honge Kaamyab" which became a popular patriotic/spiritual song during the 1970s and 1980s, particularly in schools.

Khurshid said that India's all-party delegation shows diversity, as well as unity, because of the way they unequivocally condemn terrorism despite being from different parties.

"The message we come with. It is a message of unity. We are from several parties. We are from several regions of India. We are from several religions of India. But if you want to see how when it comes to the nation and your motherland how you come together and how you combine how you speak in a single voice is what we are here to show and which is which is something that we by commitment and deep in our hearts we feel very strongly, which is why we are here together to present this picture to you," he said.

Khurshid said that beyond everyday politics that happens in India, all politicians rise above differences and unite when it comes to serving the nation.

"And in many ways, when we look at all of you having links with the motherland... One point to make about this is that we are here combined on one issue and whatever news you may get from India, you get from what is happening every day in India, that's part of the everyday life of India, the politics of the everyday life of India, but we rise above that politics when we come to serve the nation," he said.

Khurshid added that even when the soldiers go to protect the borders, they have only one sentiment- to protect Mother India.

"People, when they go to war to protect the country, to protect the borders of our country. They go there as essentially as Indians. They have their faiths. They have their languages, they have their cultures, they have their subcultures, but when they are at the border, they have only one sentiment, and that is the sentiment to protect Mother India," he said.

Khurshid is part of the all-party parliamentary delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, which is currently visiting partner countries to reinforce India's firm resolve against cross-border terrorism and its zero-tolerance policy.

The delegation has so far visited Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. It includes BJP MPs Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, and Aparajita Sarangi; Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee; CPI-M's John Brittas; Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid; and Mohan Kumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor