Human rights activists at UN discuss China’s expansionist policies

Geneva [Switzerland], September 29 : Human rights activists from South Asia, Japan and Africa discussed the implications of China’s expansionist policies and their consequences on the people in the region.

The side event held during the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva was titled “Human Rights Situation in Asian Nations”.

It focused on unlawful detentions of the State, using advanced corporate technologies by exploiting anti-spy laws, enforced disappearances, human rights violations and manipulation of economic rights.

The speakers mainly highlighted the impact of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a trans-continental passage that links China with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Russia and Europe by land.

The activists from the Balochistan province of Pakistan highlighted the impact of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multi-billion-dollar project under BRI which has severely impacted the lives of people in the region.

Naseem Baloch, a political activist said that a large number of people in Balochistan are facing severe difficulties due to Chinese construction projects, especially at Gwadar. The CPEC connects China’s Xinjiang province to Gwadar port in Pakistan.

World Uyghur Congress's Dr Dolkun Isa said the 3,800 km CPEC project is an illegal and genocidal project for a large number of people in East Turkestan (Xinjiang).

“This project is the territorial expansionist project as it impacts Japan, the Philippines and even Pakistan”, said Isa.

Similarly, Dr Lakhu Luhana of the World Sindhi Congress highlighted China’s intention to exploit natural resources in Pakistan’s Sindh resulting in to worst human rights violations in the region.

“CPEC has its global implications as to maintain its economic supremacy they have to use force”, he said.

Shun-ichi Fujiki, the Managing Director of International Career Support Association and a Japanese political activist, who organised this side event told ANI, “One Belt One Road Initiative has affected whole nations and not only regions bordering China. So, we have to counter this to protect the human rights of the people. Not only human rights but the natural resources they are trying to take from the region”.

He added, “China’s anti-spy law launched in 2015, many Japanese businessmen have been arrested in China. This is a kind of Chinese strategy to steal the corporate information and best technology from the computer seized from those arrested.”

