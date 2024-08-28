Human rights activists call for Sindh Tenancy Act reform to protect peasants' rights

Karachi [Pakistan], August 28 : Human rights activists, academics and journalists at the launch of 9th report titled "The State of Peasants' Rights in Sindh for 2023" have called for amending and implementing the Sindh Tenancy Act to protect peasants' rights in the province, Dawn reported on Wednesday.

The report, prepared by the Hari Welfare Association, was discussed at a launch ceremony where speakers expressed their deep concerns about the persistence of debt bondage despite the Sindh Bonded Labour Abolition Act of 2015.

They noted that District Vigilance Committees (DVCs) established under the act in every district of Sindh have failed to effectively rehabilitate, rescue, and protect bonded labourers. This ongoing ineffectiveness remains a major concern for rights activists and academics, as per Dawn.

The report further stated that Anis Harion of the National Commission for Human Rights also spoke at the event, paying tribute to Hari Welfare Association leader Haider Bux Jatoi and highlighting that peasants in Sindh continue to face challenges due to powerful landlords.

According to the Dawn report, Akram Ali Khaskheli, president of the Hari Welfare Association criticized the Sindh government for its "anti-peasant stance," particularly its refusal to withdraw an appeal to the Supreme Court of Pakistan against a crucial October 2019 ruling by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

This ruling nullified regressive amendments to tenancy laws and addressed issues related to bonded labour. Khaskheli accused the government of supporting entrenched feudal and tribal systems that obstruct the creation of a fair legal framework for peasants.

The Dawn report also noted that despite a November 2, 2023, announcement setting a minimum wage of Rs32,000 per month for unskilled workers, this rate is not being implemented in rural areas, where daily wages are around Rs 700 for men and even less for women. The report urges the Sindh government to withdraw its appeal to align with progressive laws, the Constitution, and international agreements.

In Pakistan, peasants face severe challenges related to bonded labour, which significantly impacts their rights and livelihoods.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor