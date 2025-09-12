Human rights body holds Pakistan responsible for flood crisis

Lahore [Pakistan], September 12 : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has voiced serious concern over the devastating floods that have swept through large parts of the country, including central and southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to HRCP, the disaster cannot be dismissed as a purely natural calamity; instead, it is the outcome of reckless planning, illegal land occupation, deforestation, corruption, and the government's persistent failure to act on climate change.

In a press release, HRCP stated that while rescue and relief efforts are underway, these measures remain inadequate.

The commission urged the authorities to immediately expand their operations by deploying more rescue teams and setting up additional relief camps.

It underlined the importance of ensuring equal access to food, safe drinking water, shelter, and healthcare, particularly for women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, who are often the hardest hit.

The HRCP also highlighted the growing crisis of climate refugees, pointing out that thousands have been forced to abandon their homes and livelihoods.

The commission warned that unless the state develops a comprehensive rehabilitation strategy, including resettlement, housing, and income support, poverty and marginalisation will deepen, fuelling social unrest.

It further cautioned that the destruction of farmland will disrupt food supply chains, drive up inflation, and place unbearable pressure on urban infrastructure as displaced people migrate to cities.

Calling out the government's piecemeal approach, HRCP emphasised the urgent need for strong and empowered local governments capable of community-level disaster preparedness and swift responses.

The commission also demanded the revival of civil defence institutions, the upgrade of early warning systems, and the construction of climate-resilient infrastructure.

HRCP added that restoring wetlands and preventing encroachments on natural waterways are essential steps to reducing the intensity of future floods.

The commission urged federal and provincial authorities to fulfil their constitutional obligations with political will and foresight. It warned that without decisive and inclusive action, Pakistan will remain stuck in a recurring cycle of floods, displacement, and economic devastation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor