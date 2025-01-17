Human Rights Commission of Pakistan decries new law as violation of international rights

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 17 : In a press release issued by Human Rights Commission of Pakistan [HRCP] it has expressed strong condemnation of the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act 2024, calling it a 'draconian' law that undermines fundamental freedoms.

HRCP Secretary-General Harris Khalique emphasised that the law not only violates Articles 8 and 16 of Pakistan's Constitution but also breaches the country's international obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

HRCP-appointed lawyer Asfand Yar Warraich, who reviewed the law from a human rights perspective, explained that the legislation severely restricts the right to peaceful assembly by confining protests to designated areas far removed from their intended audiences. The law also imposes strict permission requirements that prevent spontaneous gatherings. Warraich raised concerns over the imposition of severe penalties on those involved in 'unlawful' assemblies and the lack of clear guidelines for the use of force to disperse protests.

The press release further highlighted strong criticism from civil society, which accused the government of applying 'double standards.' Activists pointed out that while violent far-right groups are allowed to mobilise freely, peaceful protests led by ordinary citizens, seeking to assert their constitutional rights, are met with harsh suppression.

Pakistan has faced criticism for its human rights record, including restrictions on freedom of expression, religious freedom, and gender equality. According to the Human Rights Watch (HRW), Pakistan's blasphemy laws have been used to target religious minorities, with many facing violence or imprisonment.

In the past, the Amnesty International report had also highlighted concerns about enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the targeting of journalists and activists critical of the government. Gender-based violence remains a significant issue, with women experiencing high rates of domestic abuse and honor killings. Several reports point to systemic discrimination against religious minorities, including Christians and Hindus, who face societal and legal challenges. Additionally, the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals in Pakistan are severely restricted, with societal stigma and legal penalties persisting.

