Human Rights Commission of Pakistan's Chairman arrested, released later; rights group condemn incident

Lahore [Pakistan], July 25 : Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Chairman, Asad Iqbal Butt, was released a few hours after being arrested by the Pakistani Police, in an episode again underscoring Islamabad's attempt at silencing human rights defenders.

After release, Butt told reporters that he was detained for 3-4 hours "without any solid reason" and was released after pressure mounted on them, as reported by Pakistan-based Express Tribune.

"The police entered our house and asked me to come to the police station. They released me after the pressure mounted from the media. It's illegal and against human rights," the HRCP Chairman said.

He further said that he was questioned about his visit to Quetta.

"I haven't visited Quetta in last seven years," he said, adding that the police wanted to know about HRCP's support to Baloch activists.

Earlier, the HRCP demanded his immediate release and called it a "tactic to intimidate" the voice of human rights.

"HRCP demands the immediate and unconditional release of its chairperson, Asad Iqbal Butt, who is arbitrarily detained by police in Karachi. HRCP believes that this measure is an intimidation tactic designed to stifle the voice of human rights defenders like Mr Butt," the HRCP stated on X.

The human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, PAANK, also condemned the arrest and termed it an attempt to "suppress legitimate human rights advocacy."

"PAANK condemns any actions that intimidate or harass human rights defenders. The interrogation of Asad Butt appears to be an attempt to suppress legitimate human rights advocacy and stifle efforts to seek justice for the families of the Baloch missing persons," PAANK said in a statement.

"We call on the Pakistani authorities to respect the fundamental rights of human rights defenders, including the right to freedom of expression and association. Efforts to advocate for the rights of the Baloch community should be supported, not hindered. Paank urges the government to ensure that human rights activists can operate without fear of reprisals or unwarranted interference," it added.

HRCP has been a long-standing voice against the atrocities inflicted by the administration and the Pakistani Defence Forces upon Pakistan's own people.

The human rights organisation has repeatedly supported and stood in solidarity with the voice of the weak whenever the public faced human rights abuses in Pakistan. The intimidation of human rights defenders like Butt has been a longstanding reality in Pakistan to suppress the voice of dissent and truth in the country.

Notably, there have been several infamous instances of killing, arrest, intimidation, torture, and abduction of anyone who dares to raise the issue of human rights abuse.

Previously, several human rights advocates like Gilaman Wazir, Manzoor Pashteen, Asad Ali Toor, Shahdad Baloch, Saddam Baloch, Hidayat Lohar, Mahrang Baloch, Basit Baloch and hundreds of others have also faced intimidation for raising their voices against the regime.

