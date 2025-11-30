Human rights crisis deepens in Balochistan, reveals Paank report

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 30 : The shocking details from the October 2025 report released by Paank, a leading human rights organisation documenting enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan.

The report paints a grim picture of what it calls "systematic state-sponsored violence," accusing Pakistani security institutions and their allied militias of carrying out widespread abductions, torture, and killings across the province, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, Paank recorded 87 cases of enforced disappearances in October alone, most of which occurred in the districts of Kech, Panjgur, Khuzdar, and Dera Bugti. Victims were reportedly taken from their homes, roads, and markets during military operations.

Eighteen of those later released recounted harrowing experiences of beatings, electrocution, and prolonged solitary confinement described by Paank as evidence of a "structured torture system" inside secret detention centres.

The report also confirmed 20 extrajudicial killings. Many victims had previously been reported missing, suggesting what rights activists call a disturbing "kill-and-dump" policy. Among them was Jahanzaib Baloch, abducted from Pasni in late September, whose mutilated body was found in Lasbela on October 1.

Similarly, three drivers, Qudoos, Nek Saal and Nazar Baloch, were forcibly disappeared on September 30 and later discovered dead near Surab Dam. One of the most disturbing cases involves Nazia Shafi, a young woman abducted along with her family by Frontier Corps personnel and local collaborators in Panjgur.

She was found severely injured the next morning and died soon after. Paank called her death "a symbol of state-sanctioned terror against Baloch women," as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The report also cites two deadly airstrikes by the Pakistan military, one in Zehri's Moola Chari that killed six civilians, including children, and another in Quetta's Chiltan mountains that injured nine unarmed youth.

Paank's findings reflect a worsening human rights catastrophe and urge global institutions to investigate what activists describe as an environment of fear, impunity, and systematic persecution under Pakistan's security establishment, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

