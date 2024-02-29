Human rights group criticises ongoing 'enforced disappearances' of Baloch students

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 29 : The Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, PAANK, while highlighting the barbarous regime of the Pakistani administration, raised concerns over the continued 'enforced disappearances' of Baloch students.

According to a statement issued by the PAANK, Imtiaz Baloch, a graduate student from PMAS Arid University Rawalpindi in Pakistan, was forcefully abducted by Pakistan's law enforcement agencies on Wednesday.

He was picked up by Pakistan's law enforcement agencies from the Hostel City in Islamabad. According to the statement by PAANK, "this egregious act represents a blatant violation of fundamental human rights and the rule of law."

Adding further, the organisation stated that "the continuous forced disappearances of Baloch students must end immediately. Such actions not only undermine the principles of justice and due process but also cause fear and insecurity within communities. Imtiaz Baloch, like all individuals, deserves to be treated with dignity and afforded his rights to liberty and security."

PAANK, in a statement, further demanded the release of Imtiaz and called upon the Pakistani authorities to uphold their obligation under national and international law to ensure the safety of all individuals from arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance.

Additionally, prominent Baloch leader, Mahrang Baloch also expressed her strong concerns on the matter. Taking the matter to social media platform 'X' Mahrang Baloch stated that "the enforced disappearance of Imtiaz Alam, a postgraduate Baloch student in Islamabad today, is deeply concerning and underscores the ongoing genocidal policies against the Baloch community."

While the case of forced disappearances of Baloch students is being heard in Islamabad High Court, another case of a Baloch student, Imtiaz, disappearing in Islamabad has come to light.

"We will not remain silent in the face of these disappearances. I urge everyone to raise their voices against Imtiaz's disappearance in all platforms and forums. #ReleaseImtiazAlim #StopBalochGenocide #SaveBalochStudents" she wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the same day heard a case related to the implementation of recommendations of the Inquiry Commission on Enforced Disappearances and a petition seeking the recovery of missing Baloch students.

During the hearing, Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar appeared as a respondent.

During the hearing, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani reminded Pakistan's PM, that state institutions are bound by the law and cannot violate the rights of their citizens. He stated that the state institutions should know how to run the nation without resorting to enforced disappearances.

Kakar claimed that the state institutions are not responsible for the missing persons and blamed 'non-state actors' for the situation in Balochistan. He stated that the state is facing armed rebellion in Balochistan and that the people who claim to represent the missing persons are not sincere in resolving the issue.

During the February hearing, while emphasising that the state's premier is failing in his duties, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani resumed hearing a petition regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

"The purpose of summoning the prime minister was to inquire why the state's premier is failing in his duties," he stated. "We have charges against our institutions regarding enforced disappearances. If the prime minister, defence minister, secretary, and interior minister cannot perform their duties, then they should leave their posts."

Despite these so-called actions of the Pakistani administration, Pakistan's Balochistan province continues to face several enforced disappearances.

