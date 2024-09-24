Human rights groups demand immediate release of detained Uyghur economist in China

Munich [Germany], September 24 : The World Uyghur Congress has expressed solidarity with Uyghur economist Ilham Tohti's family on the 10th anniversary of his life imprisonment, calling for his immediate release along with the many Uyghur intellectuals and scholars who are detained in China.

https://x.com/UyghurCongress/status/1838205932729196598?t=M9YSzRIx8EI6aK3-1fRsag&s=08

In a post on X, World Uyghur Congress stated, "On the 10th anniversary of Ilham Tohti's life imprisonment, the WUC stands in solidarity with his family and calls for his immediate release, along with the countless Uyghur intellectuals and scholars who remain unjustly detained."

Ilham Tohti is serving a life sentence in China on separatism-related charges. He is a leading advocate for regional autonomy laws in China and founded Uyghur Online in 2006, a website dedicated to discussing issues relevant to the Uyghur community.

Human Rights Watch has also called for the Chinese government to overturn Tohti's conviction and release him. Adding to the call for justice, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor, emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating, "Today marks 10 years since Uyghur HRD Ilham Tohti was cruelly sentenced to life imprisonment in China for his peaceful work promoting the rights of the Uyghur minority. I once again call for his immediate release & for China to stop misusing criminal legislation to target HRDs."

The detention of Uyghurs in China, particularly in the Xinjiang region, has drawn widespread international condemnation and concern.

Reports estimate that over a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities have been detained in what the Chinese government refers to as "re-education camps." These facilities are ostensibly designed to combat extremism, but numerous testimonies from former detainees reveal harsh conditions, forced indoctrination, and human rights abuses.

The United Nations and various human rights organisations, such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have documented these abuses, calling them a form of cultural genocide.

In a 2021 report, the US State Department described the situation as "crimes against humanity." Media coverage has shed light on the experiences of Uyghur families separated from their loved ones and the pervasive surveillance and control measures implemented by the Chinese government.

These developments have sparked global protests and calls for accountability, emphasising the need for international action to protect the rights of Uyghurs in China.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor