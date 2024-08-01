Human Rights Watch calls for restraint as Pakistani forces crackdown on Baloch protest

New York [US], August 1 : Amid escalating tensions in Balochistan, with Pakistani security forces cracking down on protestors, the Human Rights Watch, a leading NGO, has urged Pakistani authorities to show restraint, release all those detained for peaceful protest, and restore internet access.

Pakistani security forces have reportedly detained several peaceful protesters from Hub Chowki and Karachi who were demonstrating against "brutality" by the administration.

Since July 28, 2024, the authorities have detained hundreds in connection with the Baloch National Gathering, a march aimed at highlighting human rights issues in the region.

Activists claim that excessive force has been used by government security forces to block protesters from reaching Gwadar, the march's destination, and that an internet blackout has been enforced in the city.

Patricia Gossman, Associate Asia Director at Human Rights Watch, emphasized the need for Pakistani authorities to respect the right to peaceful protest and use only "necessary force when nonviolent means fail."

She stressed the importance of safeguarding protesters' rights and preventing the situation in Balochistan from escalating further.

Meanwhile, a UK lawmaker John McDonnell introduced a resolution denouncing the violent reaction of Pakistani security forces to a peaceful demonstration in Gwadar, Balochistan, organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

According to The Balochistan Post, the resolution highlights the rally's purpose of advocating for justice for missing persons in the region. It calls for the restoration of internet services, transparency regarding those detained or harmed, and an end to violent responses against peaceful protests.

The resolution also underscores the dangerous conditions for human rights advocates in Balochistan, where the Baloch National Gathering on July 28 faced a severe crackdown, leading to several fatalities, numerous arrests, and protesters left without basic necessities.

The ongoing unrest in Balochistan involves significant human rights violations and a push for greater autonomy and fair resource distribution in the province.

