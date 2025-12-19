Human Rights Watch report highlights rise in sexual harassment of exiled Chinese activists

New York [US] December 19 : China's authorities have long attempted to quash dissent internationally, but there has been a troubling rise in harassment involving sexually explicit letters aimed at activists outside its borders, as highlighted in a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Carmen Lau and Ted Hui, activists from Hong Kong now living in exile, face arrest warrants in Hong Kong due to the repressive National Security Law.

They disclosed last week that unknown individuals were disseminating sexually explicit deepfakes of them and their families in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Although police inquiries in both nations have been unable to determine the source of these images, a Chinese government spokesperson defended the action of pursuing "wanted fugitives" as "legitimate and reasonable," according to the HRW report.

In 2024, there was proof of direct involvement from the Chinese government in a similar incident when anonymous online accounts spread threatening and sexually explicit posts aimed at the 16-year-old daughter of Deng Yuwen, a critic of the Chinese government residing in the US; these posts were later traced back to Chinese security agencies.

The use of these tactics seems to have increased in frequency over recent years: the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a think tank, pointed out the growing gendered aspect of online harassment targeting critics of the Chinese regime as early as 2022, as indicated by the HRW report.

While not every instance of online harassment can be linked to Beijing, the government's actions against exiled dissidents, issuing unfounded arrest warrants and bounties, and promoting violent rhetoric through government channels, signal to the global Chinese diaspora that these activists are seen as enemies of the state.

This kind of rhetoric effectively marks them as targets for harassment, surveillance, and mistreatment.

Governments must take decisive measures to combat "transnational repression," which includes cross-border abuses against activists and their families.

Firstly, they ought to publicly denounce such actions, especially harassment meant to psychologically harm, shame, and isolate critics, as noted by the HRW report.

Secondly, they need to conduct thorough investigations, track trends in transnational repression, and set up reporting systems for diaspora communities.

The US and Australian governments have begun to implement some of these actions; other nations should follow their lead. Thirdly, authorities should pledge to transparency by regularly updating the public on efforts to tackle transnational repression, according to the HRW report.

Finally, governments should focus on prioritising the needs of victims. Beyond merely addressing law enforcement issues, officials should offer resources to aid victims in strengthening their digital security and mental health, ensuring that exiled individuals can enjoy the same rights as others in their new countries and feel secure once more, as reported by HRW.

