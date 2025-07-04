"Humbled to be first Indian PM to speak at iconic Red House": PM Modi on addressing Trinidad and Tobago's Parliament

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the Joint Assembly of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago during his official visit to the Caribbean nation, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so from the iconic Red House in Port of Spain.

Reflecting on his itinerary, the Prime Minister added, "I also bring warm wishes from the people of Ghana, the country I visited just before arriving here. I am humbled to be the first Indian Prime Minister to speak to you in this iconic Red House."

Beginning his address, PM Modi said, "Your Excellency Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Honourable President of this Senate Wade Mark, Honourable Speaker Jagdeo Singh, Honourable Speakers, distinguished Members of Parliament Namaskar. Good morning. I am deeply honoured to stand before you, the elected representatives of a proud democracy and a friendly nation."

He then highlighted the historical importance of the venue, stating, "This historic red building has seen struggles and sacrifices of the people of Trinidad and Tobago for freedom and dignity."

Drawing on shared democratic values, PM Modi noted, "The people of this great nation have chosen two remarkable women leaders the President and the Prime Minister. They proudly call themselves daughters of the Indian diaspora. They take pride in their Indian heritage... Both of our nations rose from the shadows of colonial rule to write our own stories with courage, as our ink and democracy as pen..."

Underscoring the cultural and political bonds between the two countries, PM Modi further remarked, "For us, Indians, democracy is not just a political model but a way of life. We have a rich heritage spanning thousands of years. Many of the parliamentarians here have their ancestors from Bihar, which was a home to Mahajanpads - ancient republics..."

PM Modi's remarks at the Joint Assembly celebrated the deep-rooted ties between India and Trinidad and Tobago and underscored shared democratic values, historical experiences, and the contributions of the Indian diaspora.

Prime Minister Modi was conferred with The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT) on Friday, the highest civilian award of the nation, becoming the first foreign leader ever to receive the honour. This marks the 25th international award conferred on PM Modi by a foreign country.

PM Modi began his first official visit to Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday (local time) with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Piarco International Airport, where he was received by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, along with 38 ministers and four Members of Parliament of the Caribbean nation.

The Prime Minister shared a video of the warm welcome on the social media platform X, writing: "May the friendship between India-Trinidad & Tobago flourish in the times to come! Highlights from a special welcome in Port of Spain." The footage showed cultural performances, traditional music, and a vibrant welcome from the local Indian diaspora.

PM Modi also interacted with members of the Indian community who had gathered at the airport, expressing his gratitude for their heartfelt reception.

His visit to Trinidad and Tobago is the second leg of a five-nation tour from July 2 to July 9, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas such as digital finance, renewable energy, healthcare, and information technology.

This visit marks the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999 and PM Modi's first visit to the country in his current role.

Following his engagements in Trinidad and Tobago, PM Modi is scheduled to travel to Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. He will attend the 17th BRICS Summit 2025 in Brazil from July 5 to July 8 before concluding his tour with a state visit to Namibia.

