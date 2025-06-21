Hundreds across Pacific nations participate in International Day of Yoga

Wellington, June 21 Several Pacific countries including, New Zealand, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Tonga, on Saturday celebrated 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with a large number of Yoga participants joining in to mark the occasion.

Over 150 yoga enthusiasts from the Kiwi, Indian and international communities gathered in New Zealand to mark the IDY.

With a vibrant spirit, the event was organised at the High Commission of India in New Zealand in collaboration with Heartfulness, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh and Art of Living.

Former New Zealand Governor Anand Satyanand attended the event as the chief guest.

The Indian High Commission in New Zealand in its social media post also shared glimpses of the celebration of Yoga Day with great enthusiasm at the iconic Beehive (New Zealand Parliament).

Additionally, the Indian High Commission in Papua New Guinea, in partnership with the Active City Development Programme (ACDP), celebrated Yoga Day at Ela Beach in the capital, Port Moresby.

Over 250 people from various communities participated in the event.

Papua New Guinea Governor Powes Parkop also attended the event as Chief Guest and shared how yoga has transformed his life.

Addressing the celebrations, Mukesh Kumar Ambasta, Charge d'Affaires (Cd'A) of the Indian High Commission in Papua New Guinea stressed the significance of this year's IDY theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', which is the deep connection between personal well-being and planetary health.

In Tonga, around 60 yoga enthusiasts participated in the Yoga Day event at Tanoa International Dateline Hotel, Nuku'alofa.

The event was organised by the Indian High Commission and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of Fiji in collaboration with the Tongan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tongan Health Minister Ana Akaola also attended the event.

Furthermore, in Fiji, the Indian High Commission and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the country hosted the Yoga Day celebration at the iconic Grand Pacific Hotel in the capital, Suva.

"Grateful to Biman Prasad, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of Fiji, for joining as the Chief Guest. Heartfelt thanks to all yoga enthusiasts -- including diplomats, the diaspora, and media members -- who made today's event truly special," the Indian High Commission in Suva posted on X.

Fijian Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad also took to his social media and posted, "As we mark International Day of Yoga, let us reflect on yoga's power to heal, unite and inspire. Yoga for 'One Earth, One Health' reminds us to care for ourselves & our planet. A few minutes a day can transform lives."

