Hundreds of border force officers to strike at Heathrow Airport

London, Aug 16 Hundreds of Border Force officers will go on strike at London's Heathrow Airport starting from August 31, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union announced on Friday.

The PCS Union, one of the largest unions representing British civil and public servants, announced that the new strike dates are from August 31 to September 3. This will be followed by a work-to-rule and overtime ban lasting until September 22.

The union also noted that 650 PCS members working in passport control at Heathrow's terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 have been in dispute with their employer since a new roster was imposed in April.

"Since then, around 160 staff members have left because of the lack of flexibility and changes to the shifts," a statement on the union's website said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement also noted that long-standing staff were forced out due to childcare and family commitments. Meanwhile, new staff have had their requests for flexible working denied, despite legal changes allowing such requests from the first day of employment.

The union said that members have already participated in seven days of strike action in April, May, and June, as well as actions short of a strike, such as work-to-rule and an overtime ban.

--IANS

