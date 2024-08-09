Hundreds of devotees celebrate "Naag Panchami" in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 9 : Nepal marked "Naag Panchami", the festival of snakes worshipping the serpent deity. Hundreds of devotees thronged "Naag Pokhari" in the capital Kathmandu, in a pond dedicated to the serpent deity where they offered milk, sweets, vermillion powders and flowers.

Nag Panchami, a festival deeply rooted in the annals of Hindu tradition, has a rich history that intertwines with ancient tales and legends. Its origins can be traced back to the epic Mahabharata, where a tragic event involving a snake, set the stage for this unique celebration.

According to the legends, the mighty serpent deity named Kalia poisoned the waters of the Yamuna River. Lord Krishna tamed Kalia, ensuring the safety of the villagers.

The Fifth Day of Bright half-moon of Shrawan month, as per the lunar calendar is regarded as Naag Panchami, a day dedicated to Serpent Deities. People flock to the nearby ponds and Naag temples to worship the Serpentine Deity with this the festive season starts in the Himalayan Nation.

The festival of Naag Panchami is also regarded as a festival to make the bond between humans and nature strong.

On this day, farmers don't dig or plough the fields, rather they worship the deity making idols from the mud of their field.

Moreover, the Serpentine deity is also regarded as the god of water and rain, and according to religious belief, it is said that the house where the Naag deity resides is bestowed with wealth and prosperity.

As per the belief, the age-old tradition of observing the festival started when a farmer in ancient times had ploughed the field on the day of Nag Panchami and a family of serpents was killed. The serpent then promised not to spare any of the family members of that farmer after his entire family was killed.

The farmer only had a daughter who was married off, the serpent then went to the girl's house to take the revenge and saw the daughter worshipping the serpent deity. Following that, the snake who lost its family, returned and blessed the girl.

