Hundreds of flights grounded across US after system failure

Hundreds of flights were grounded across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), US media reports said.

The outage comes as a result of the failure of the FAA's NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which alerts pilots and other personnel about airborne issues and other delays at airports across the country," Fox News reported. The FAA said it is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.

It said operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress, it added.

