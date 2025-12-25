Hundreds of students showcase social projects at MediaGame festival in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], December 25 : The International Student Festival of Social Projects "MediaGame 2025" concluded successfully at the Russian State University for the Humanities (RSUH), drawing broad participation from across Russia and several foreign countries.

As cited by TV BRICS, the multi-day event served as a significant platform for young creators, media students, and social activists to showcase innovative ideas to address pressing social issues.

The festival received over 600 creative entries across six categories: Photo, Video, Audio, Poster, Text, and Integrated Social Project. The projects reflected a strong focus on socially relevant themes, including environmental protection, inclusion and accessibility, cultural identity, volunteerism, and the preservation of historical memory. Organisers said the diversity of topics highlighted the growing sense of social responsibility among young authors.

Alongside the competitive programme, the festival featured a series of masterclasses, expert sessions, and interactive meetings. These discussions focused on transforming creative concepts into sustainable and impactful social initiatives. Svetlana Afonina, Chair of the Board of the Investments in the Future Education and Sport Charitable Foundation, underlined that even small-scale or one-time assistance can play a meaningful role in societal development. Media expert Igor Zatevakhin shared insights on working with content creators and opinion leaders to build practical social media projects. At the same time, Maria Sikorskaya spoke about integrating business objectives with a broader cultural and social mission.

The jury evaluated projects with special emphasis on their practical relevance, feasibility and real-world social impact. Outstanding participants were recognised with diplomas, festival statuettes and partner-sponsored awards.

The TV BRICS International Media Network served as the event's international information partner and presented special prizes to the winners.

"MediaGame 2025" was organised by RSUH's Faculty of Marketing and Advertising and the Faculty of Media Communications, with support from the university's Department for Youth Affairs. According to the organisers, the festival aims to foster dialogue on social initiatives, responsible media practices and the role of youth in shaping society, while encouraging students' professional development and active civic engagement.

