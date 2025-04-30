Hungarian parliament votes to exit the International Criminal Court

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 30 (ANI/TPS): The Hungarian parliament has voted to exit the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

"With this decision, we refuse to be part of a politicized institution that has lost its impartiality and credibility," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on X.

In a reply to the post, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said, "Thank you, Hungary, for your clear moral stance!".

Hungaria backs Israel's position against the ICC's issuance of arrest warrants targeting Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant. (ANI/TPS)

