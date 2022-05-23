Hungary must work with EU on Russian oil embargo, says German economy minister

German economy minister Robert Habeck has criticized Hungary for not imposing sanctions against oil imports from Russia ."There are different solutions for different countries," Mr Habeck said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday. "I expect everyone, including Hungary to work on a solution," he added.

Earlier, Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Hungary will not support the European Union’s (EU) sanctions package on Russia, which includes an embargo on oil imports. Mr Orban said the current proposal banning Russian oil imports would amount to an “atomic bomb” being dropped on the Hungarian economy.

“We know exactly what we need, first of all we need five years for this whole process to be completed... 1-1.5 years is not enough for anything,” Mr Orban said.