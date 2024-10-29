Hungary reaffirms support for Serbia's EU accession

Belgrade, Oct 29 Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok has reaffirmed Hungary's strong support for Serbia's European Union (EU) accession during an official visit to Belgrade. He also emphasised the importance of energy and infrastructure cooperation between the two countries.

"Serbia is not only a strategic partner for us but a true friend," Sulyok said at a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Monday. "We will do all we can to support Serbia's path to full EU membership, and we are committed to contributing to this shared goal."

Meanwhile, Sulyok highlighted that it is time to fulfill the two-decade-old promise of EU membership for the Western Balkans. Energy security and infrastructure emerged as key topics, with both leaders underscoring their countries' strategic alignment, Xinhua news agency reported.

"There can be no energy security in Hungary without Serbia, and equally, no energy security in Serbia without Hungary. Our energy systems are interconnected," Sulyok said, stressing the two countries' mutual dependence on shared energy resources and policies.

For his part, President Vucic praised the extensive cooperation between Serbia and Hungary, emphasising that their economic, infrastructure, and energy ties are bringing tangible benefits to citizens. He noted that Hungary is currently Serbia's fourth-largest trading partner, underscoring the alignment between the two nations in crucial areas.

"Our close connectivity with Hungary -- through infrastructure, transport, and energy -- has a direct, positive impact on our citizens," Vucic remarked.

The leaders also discussed ongoing work on the Belgrade-Budapest railway, which aims to enhance regional connectivity and drive economic growth.

