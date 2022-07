Hungary to purchase additional 700 million cubic meters of Russian gas in Summer: Orban

Hungary plans to purchase an additional 700 million cubic meters of gas from Russia during the summer, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"We are negotiating with the Russians to buy an additional 700 million cubic meters of gas. This agreement, in my opinion, we will be able to reach during the summer. And then we will be completely fine," Orban said in a statement.

Earlier in March, Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said that Hungary will not support the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions in the energy sector as this would threaten both the national currency and the welfare of Hungarians.

"The Hungarian Forint is also a victim of the Brussels sanctions. Sanctions already mean a serious threat to the Hungarian economy. The expansion of sanctions into the energy sector means the biggest threat to the Forint and the Hungarian people. Whoever asks for the expansion of sanctions wants to make the Hungarian people pay the price of the war. The Hungarian government will not support such a move in any international fora," Varga said in a video message published on Facebook.

On February 24, Russia launched an operation in Ukraine after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

