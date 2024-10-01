Hungary, Ukraine call for strengthened relations

Budapest, Oct 1 Both Hungary and Ukraine are interested in strengthening their neighbourhood relations, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

Speaking during a joint press conference after a meeting with his recently-appointed Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, Szijjarto reiterated Hungary's pro-peace stance on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, stressing that a diplomatic solution is the only way to end the suffering of millions, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Hungary supports all initiatives aimed at achieving peace as soon as possible," he said, adding that Hungary continues to offer humanitarian assistance, having welcomed over 1.4 million refugees from Ukraine since the conflict began.

Szijjarto also spoke about Hungary's involvement in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, saying that the country is ready to play a significant role in rebuilding efforts. "We are not just talking; we are already participating in restoring educational, health care, and administrative institutions," he said.

On the energy front, Hungary has supplied over three billion cubic meters of gas to Ukraine and now serves as Ukraine's largest source of electricity imports. "During the summer, 45 per cent of Ukraine's electricity imports came from or through Hungary," the Hungarian minister also said.

While praising cooperation, Szijjarto said that mutual respect and goodwill must underpin the relationship between the two nations. "We respectfully expect Ukraine to restore the rights of the Hungarian national community, especially in terms of access to their mother tongue," he said, confirming that Hungary has presented a detailed proposal to Ukraine on this matter.

Sybiha spoke of the importance of strengthening Ukraine's relations with its Western neighbours, particularly Hungary. He presented Ukraine's focus on securing peace and advancing its goals of joining the European Union (EU) and NATO, noting that discussions with Szijjarto were held in a spirit of mutual respect and focussed on key national interests.

Sybiha also invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to visit Kyiv.

Sybiha expressed gratitude for Hungary's support in maintaining Ukraine's territorial integrity amid the conflict, as well as its humanitarian aid.

He appreciated Hungary's help in training military doctors, demining efforts, and the establishment of a bilingual school aimed at preserving Ukrainian identity in Hungary, which he visited during his trip.

Sybiha also thanked Hungary for its participation in international peace efforts and hoped for its ongoing support, especially during Hungary's EU presidency.

