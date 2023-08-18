Hurricane Hillary intensifies, threatens flooding in US Southwest

Published: August 18, 2023

Washington, Aug 18 Hurricane Hilary is rapidly intensifying in the Pacific Ocean southwest of Mexico and is on track to deliver potentially significant rain and flooding to parts of the US Southwest starting this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

In its latest update, the NHC said that as of Thursday night,Hilary had strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 120 mph and even stronger gusts, CNN reported.

