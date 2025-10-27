Hurricane Melissa: Jamaica Govt Issues Mandatory Evacuation Order as Caribbean Island Braces for Category 4 Cyclone

Hurricane Melissa has been upgraded into a Category 4 cyclonic storm as it braces for a Caribbean Island, Jamaica. The Jamaican government has issued a mandatory evacuation order for specified vulnerable communities, effective immediately on Sunday, October 26.

Jamaican Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness ordered the immediate evacuation of several vulnerable communities across Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa bears down on the island with life-threatening rain and winds. The order was issued under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The order covers the following areas: Port Royal, Kingston, Portland Cottage, Clarendon, Rocky Point, Clarendon, Old Harbour Bay, St. Catherine, Taylor Land, Bull Bay, St. Andrew, New Haven, St. Andrew, Riverton City and St. Andrew.

According to the Jamaican Meteorological Department, Hurricane Melissa is likely to pass over Jamaica on Monday night (October 27) or Tuesday morning (October 28). The cyclonic storm to bring winds up to 230 km/h and 760 mm of rainfall in some areas.

Hurricane Melissa storm to likely to be 9 to 13 feet are anticipated along the south coast, particularly near Port Royal, Old Harbour Bay, and Rocky Point. Authorities warn of landslides and flooding in low-lying areas during storms.

Earlier Sunday, Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie urged residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to evacuate immediately.