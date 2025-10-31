Hurricane Melissa ravages Caribbean, sparks global relief effort

Kingston [Jamaica], October 31 : Rescue operations are in full swing across the Caribbean after Hurricane Melissa, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in more than 150 years, tore through Jamaica, Cuba and the Bahamas, leaving behind catastrophic destruction, CNN reported.

The storm, which brought torrential rains and fierce winds, damaged thousands of homes, caused severe flooding, triggered mass evacuations and left vast regions without power.

According to CNN, emergency crews have begun clearing debris and restoring access to isolated areas as international aid efforts ramp up.

Melissa made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds reaching 185 mph (295 kph), marking one of the strongest blows in the island's history.

"Black River is dealing with the aftermath of over 15 feet of storm surge from Hurricane Melissa, which devastated the infrastructure of the town," CNN reported, citing local officials.

Residents were seen searching for food, water and news of loved ones amid rising desperation.

Jamaica's Defence Forces were deployed by helicopter to assist with relief operations. More than 13,000 residents remained in shelters on Thursday, while 72 per cent of the island was still without power, government officials said.

"The country's infrastructure has taken a battering, leaving it severely compromised," noted Desmond McKenzie, Jamaica's Minister for Local Government and Community Development, as quoted by CNN.

In Cuba, Hurricane Melissa made landfall as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday, unleashing widespread flooding, mudslides and infrastructure damage.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the island had sustained "extensive damage," especially in eastern provinces where hundreds of rural communities were cut off.

More than 735,000 people were evacuated as the storm approached, CNN reported.

Cuba's Foreign Ministry confirmed ongoing communication with the US State Department regarding potential aid.

Responding to Washington's offer, Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said, "We have been in contact with the State Department and are awaiting clarification on how and in what way they are willing to assist."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington was "prepared to provide immediate humanitarian assistance" to the Cuban people, both directly and through local partners.

He further clarified that US law "includes exemptions that authorize private donations of food, medicine and other humanitarian goods to Cuba, as well as disaster response," CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has pledged £2.5 million ($3.3 million) in emergency funding and is organizing charter flights to evacuate British nationals from Jamaica.

China and Venezuela have also dispatched aid to Cuba, while the United Nations is coordinating relief deliveries.

A video shared by China's ambassador to Cuba showed "hundreds of boxes labeled as 'family kit' being transported from a warehouse," CNN reported.

The regional Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), activated by Secretary Rubio on October 29, has now been deployed across the Caribbean to support recovery operations, CNN added.

As the storm weakened into a Category 1 hurricane while brushing Bermuda overnight Thursday, authorities warned that the full scale of destruction across Jamaica, Cuba and the Bahamas is still being assessed.

