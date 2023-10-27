Hurricane Otis leaves 27 dead in Mexico

Mexico City, Oct 27 Hurricane Otis left at least 27 people dead and four missing as it hit the coast of the southern Mexican state of Guerrero as a Category 5 hurricane, an official said.

The hurricane, now weakened to a storm, left severe damage especially in the Acapulco resort area, one of the main tourist destinations in the country, Xinhua news agency quoted Secretary of State for Security Rosa Icela Rodriguez as saying on Thursday.

Rodriguez however, did not give any details about where or how the victims died.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lamented the loss of lives during his daily press conference and his administration launched an airlift to the region with the support of the military.

He had also travelled to Acapulco and at one point had to get out of his car and walk as debris from a mudslide blocked the highway.

Meanwhile, Federal Electricity Commission personnel were at work trying to restore electricity supply and telecommunications in the region.

More than 30 per cent of the homes in Guerrero lost power, plunging entire towns into darkness.

The Defence Ministry said 8,000 soldiers had been deployed to Acapulco and towns along the coast to help with the clear-up and provide residents with food and water.

Hurricane Otis made landfall at 12.25 a.m. on Wednesday. It had intensified from a tropical storm into the most severe category 5 hurricane in only 12 hours.

