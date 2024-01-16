'Hustlers-Jugad Ka Khel' highlights intricacies of start-up boom in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 16 On the occasion of 'National Start-up Day', the makers have announced an entrepreneurial drama titled 'Hustlers- Jugad Ka Khel', unveiling a riveting teaser of the show.

The show will highlight the intricacies of the start-up boom witnessed in the city that never sleeps, Mumbai, focusing on the lives of entrepreneurs. 'Hustlers' will feature Vishal Vashishtha, Anjali Barot, Maharshi Dave, Anurag Arora, and Samir Kochhar in pivotal roles.

Produced by Rainshine Entertainment and directed by Harsh Dedhia, the show's story is driven by both the complexities and the desire for recognition in life. The teaser reveals Sanjay taking an unexpected twist and decides to change his life surprisingly.

Set against the backdrop of the bustling city of Mumbai, the show chronicles the remarkable journey of an ambitious and street-smart boy who tries to break the shackles of the traditions imposed by his elder brother.

Talking about the series, Aruna Daryanani, Director and Business Head at Amazon miniTV, shared: "Hustlers - Jugaad ka Khel is an ode to youngsters who are willing to challenge the norms and write their success story. Through the show we aim to drive relatability with today’s aspirational audience and strike a chord with their thought processes."

"The entrepreneurial narrative, relatable characters are reminiscent of the current generation and that's what the show aims to bring forth," added Aruna.

'Hustlers' will premiere on Amazon miniTV from January 24.

