Hyderabad: Shia organisations protest killing of Nasrallah, Iran's consul general joins protest

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4 : A candle march was organised on Thursday by the Anjuman-E-Masoomeen in Hyderabad against the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah by the Israel Defence Force (IDF) on September 27.

Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad, Mahdi Shahrokhi participated in the candle march along with various other Shia leaders.

Speaking tothe Consul General said, "We convened to commemorate our beloved leader Hasan Nasrallah, who was assassinated by the Israeli forces after one year of murdering and killing of innocent people."

The Iranian Consul General also told ANI, " An Iranian commander who was consulting the Lebanese for the betterment of people of Lebanon was assassinated in the attack as well."

Shahrokhi said, "Hasan Nasrallah was a symbol of resistance. The Iranian leadership showed self-restraint for a long time. The Israelis assassinated so many Iranian scientists, generals, individuals and leaders and the Iranians tried to support the Palestinians and Lebanese in a peaceful way."

"This attack which caused the death of Hasan Nasrallah and the Iranian general made Iranians show their teeth as well", Shahrokhi said.

Hassan Nasrallah was the ideological head of the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah operating from Lebanon, was assassinated in a targeted airstrike organised by the Israeli Defence Forces on September 27, 2024.

In a readout released by the White House after Nasrallah was assassinated, it was stated that Nasrallah was responsible for a "four-decade reign of terror" along with Hezbollah. It said, "His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians."

In a televised statement given by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Nasrallah's death, he said that Nasrallah was "the main access of Iran's axis of evil". "His killing brings closer the return of our people in the North to their homes and to the return of the hostages from the South", Netanyahu noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor