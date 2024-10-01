Hyderabad: Turkish Consul-General and Regional Passport Officer meet Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to discuss bilateral relations between India, Turkey

Hyderabad [India], October 1 : Orhan Yalman Okan, Consul-General of Turkiye in Hyderabad, along with J Snehaja, IFS, Regional Passport Officer, and Head of the MEA Branch Secretariat, Hyderabad, met with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan.

During their meeting on Monday, they discussed strengthening relations between India and Turkey, particularly focusing on Telangana's role in fostering bilateral ties.

The discussions highlighted areas of potential collaboration between Turkey and Telangana, with an emphasis on mutual cooperation in trade, technology, and cultural exchange. Both sides expressed optimism about expanding partnerships that could benefit both nations in various sectors.

This meeting signals an increasing engagement between regional offices and international representatives, contributing to India's broader diplomatic efforts.

The meeting came shortly after Turkey's increased diplomatic activity in the region, showcasing the growing importance of strengthening bilateral ties at local levels.

Earlier in 2024, India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan during ASEAN meetings in Vientiane, Laos. Both leaders exchanged views on enhancing bilateral ties, as well as discussing key regional and global issues of common concern.

Jaishankar's recent meetings underscore India's active foreign diplomacy within the ASEAN framework. He also met leaders from South Korea, Singapore, and the European Union, discussing topics such as clean energy, trade, and the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centres.

This wide-ranging diplomacy emphasises India's commitment to strengthening partnerships across Southeast Asia and beyond.

Jaishankar's engagements with regional players like Cambodia, Thailand, and Laos have also led to deeper discussions on combating cybercrime and trafficking issues, showcasing India's leadership role in addressing international concerns.

