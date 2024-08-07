Hydropower potential in PoJK wasted due to mismanagement, locals suffer

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], August 7 : The immense potential for hydropower electricity generation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) remains untapped. Despite major protests in May, locals have reported an increase in load-shedding.

Saad Hameed, a social worker from PoJK, highlighted the mismanagement of existing hydropower projects, noting that many have been dysfunctional for some time due to a lack of maintenance.

He emphasised that locals are suffering despite having natural resources available for power generation.

Hameed said, "The powerhouse here has the capacity to generate two megawatts of electricity. However, it is not utilised because of poorly maintained machinery. Although the stream is overflowing, no electricity is being generated. If the machinery were properly maintained, it could generate more than enough electricity to address our load-shedding issues."

Locals have criticised the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, which was anticipated to be a game-changer but has instead been a colossal failure.

Despite substantial investments, it remains non-functional, exacerbating the energy crisis.

Hameed attributed the suffering of the people to the local administration's negligence and the lack of maintenance of existing resources.

He explained, "There is also a severe shortage of water supply lines, leading locals to rely on rivers for their household water needs. This has resulted in tragic accidents, including fatalities from drowning."

He concluded, "We have all the resources needed for our survival within these mountains, but the ignorance of the local administration and the neglect of our existing resources are the primary causes of our suffering."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor