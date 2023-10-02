Hyena gets new lease on life at Israeli Wildlife Hospital

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 2 (ANI/TPS): A wild, striped hyena was given a new lease on life on Sunday, thanks to doctors at Israel’s Wildlife Hospital in Ramat Gan.

The male hyena was badly injured after being caught in an illegal snare trap. The trap is a thin wire noose that tightens itself the more the animal struggles against it.

“The area of ​​the foot was damaged 360 degrees up to the level of the bone and there is a dislocation of several toes,” said Dr. Matan Or, who performed Sunday’s operation.

“We had to treat the wound itself initially because it was completely infected, so that there would be healthier tissue,” Or explained.

Doctors also made skin flaps to cover the injuries.

The doctors hope to see the hyena eventually returned to the wild.

The Wildlife Hospital treats an average of 2,500-3,000 animals per year, according to its website.

The hospital also notes that anyone encountering an injured animal should be very careful because an animal under stress — even if that stress is not apparent — may attack people trying to help it.

If one finds a wounded animal, the hospital advises lining a box with something soft, like a towel, fabric or leaves. If it is safe to do so, carefully place the animal in the box, and keep it in a warm, dark and quiet place. Food may be placed in the box, but the hospital stresses not to force the animal to eat. (ANI/TPS)

