Hyundai, Kia join US firm for hydrogen fuel cell material development

Seoul, Jan 5 Hyundai Motor and Kia, South Korea's leading automakers, have partnered with a U.S. materials science company to cooperate in developing a key material used in hydrogen fuel cells, the companies said on Friday.

The South Korean companies signed an agreement with the Newark, Delaware-based W.L. Gore & Associates Inc. to collaborate on the development of advanced polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) for hydrogen fuel cell systems.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed, reports Yonhap news agency.

Hydrogen fuel cells utilise PEM to conduct protons between two electrodes to generate electrical currents to power electric vehicles. PEM technology plays a crucial role in determining the performance and durability of fuel cells.

The companies said they plan to collaborate in key aspects of PEM development under the goal of developing an advanced PEM for next-generation fuel cells used in electric commercial vehicles.

Hyundai and Kia said they are actively expanding its fuel cell business globally, covering various sectors, including passenger and commercial vehicles, marine vessels, aerospace applications, power generation and more.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor