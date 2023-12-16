'I am all over the place': Rajeev Chandrasekhar on whether he uses ChatGPT, Bard

New Delhi, Dec 16 Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, when asked how much he used different AI tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard, said that he was all over the place.

"I am all over the place. I am also on the dark internet," Chandrasekhar said at the CNBC-TV18 and Moneycontrol Global AI Conclave on Saturday.

At the Conclave, the minister also mentioned that technological talent, not chip-driven computer power, is the key to India's progress in artificial intelligence (AI).

"Fifteen years ago you measured academic institutions by how many students got hired by Google or went abroad. Now it is about what kind of platforms the students of a particular institution are building for the world," Chandrasekhar said.

"Talent is a much more fundamental challenge in AI. We need universities to churn out masters and PhDs in AI. Talent is something that keeps me awake at night. The infrastructure pieces will get solved very quickly," he added.

Earlier this week, Chandrasekhar said that there is a serious need for the tech industry and academic institutions to work along with the governments globally in shaping the future pipeline of talent for AI-related jobs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor