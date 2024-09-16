"I am safe and well!" says Donald Trump in fundraising email after shots fired in his vicinity

Washington, DC [US], September 16 : Following the shooting incident near his Florida Golf Course on Sunday, former US President Donald Trump said that he is absolutely "safe and well."

In a fundraising email, Trump wrote, "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!"

"Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me," he said in the email.

Trump is "safe following gunshots in his vicinity," the Trump Campaign said in a statement on Sunday, according to CNN.

The former president was playing golf at West Palm Beach's Trump International Golf Club. As per a reliable source, the course was immediately secured following gunshots in the vicinity.

Soon after the incident took place, Trump ally Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. of South Carolina spoke with him, and said that he is "good spirits."

"Just spoke with President Trump. He is one of the strongest people I've ever known. He's in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country," Graham wrote on X.

According to the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have both been informed about the security issue involving the former president when he was golfing earlier on Sunday and are both "relieved to know" that Donald Trump is safe, reported CNN.

"The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team," according to a statement from the White House.

Harris, sharing a post on social media, said that there is no place for violence in America.

"I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe," the US Vice President wrote on X.

"Violence has no place in America," she added.

