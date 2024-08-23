"I am very thankful to PM Modi for coming to Ukraine": Zelenskyy

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 23 : Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Friday expressed his gratitude and pleasure over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine, thanking him for making the trip.

While addressing a press conference, Zelenskyy on his meeting with PM Narendra Modi said, "A very good meeting. This is a historic one... I am very thankful to the PM for coming. It's a good beginning with some practical steps..."

He further said, "I am happy that PM Modi came to visit us and I believe this is very important...This is the first visit of the Prime Minister of India to Ukraine. We are ready on our part to do the respective steps. We've heard messages from the Indian side that they would be happy to welcome our team to India. I believe this is the approximation of our parties that is positive, not negative."

Stepping up his attacks on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy said, "If he (PM Modi) has ideas (on peace) we will be happy to speak about it. But we don't change our territories on any propositions... PM Modi wants peace more than Putin... The problem is that Putin doesn't want it. I don't know what they spoke about when they had a meeting... If during the official visit of PM, you attack the children in hospital... So, he had to recognise that he (Russian President) doesn't respect India or doesn't control his Army... It means that he doesn't respect the Indian PM...So, for me, he is very clear. He is not so smart as his Russian TV shows."

He added, "As for Putin, my position was that my signal of condemnation was not because the PM (Modi) came to see Putin, but because the PM came to Putin and Putin killed our children. We wanted to have some reaction, to hear some response. I think it's important that the democratic world understands what is happening, and that Putin is a killer."

Speaking more on PM Modi's meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy said, "As for the hugs with the PM of India or the handshakes or anything else, it's the decision made by every leader. I can't tell you anything about that. I believe that if the leaders of the world are meeting with other leaders who kill people and children, conquer territories, and invade the territories, it means that there is no diplomatic isolation to this person. It means that this is an act... A person like Putin would understand that he's doing something wrong, that he is isolated, that he's alone, and that the whole world condemns him. That is why, I believe that we cannot remain silent. We have to respond. And I always respond because I know what would be the end to that... So I will keep reminding anyone we have context with, and I think this is important..."

Earlier, Zelenskyy had expressed confidence that India had a role in bringing peace to the conflict-ridden region.

Speaking with ANI, in Kyiv, the Ukranian President said, "India will play its role. I think that India began to recognise that this is not just conflict, this is a real war of one man and his name is Putin against a whole country whose name is Ukraine. You are a big country. You have a big influence and you can stop Putin and halt his economy, and put him really in his place."

The Ukrainian President was echoing the strong message of peace given by PM Narendra Modi during his bilateral meeting with him at the Mariinskyi Palace.

PM Modi had told Zelenskyy that dialogue was the only solution to the conflict in Ukraine. "India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace," PM Modi told Zelenskyy in their bilateral meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor