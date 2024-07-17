'I Divorce You': Dubai Princess Shaikha Mahra Ends Marriage with Husband on Instagram (See Post)

Dubai's Princess Shaikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum has publicly declared her divorce from her husband, Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, via Instagram. The announcement comes just over two months after the birth of their first child.

In a direct address to her husband, Princess Shaikha Mahra stated, "Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife."

The couple married in May last year and welcomed their daughter a year later, with Shaikha Mahra expressing gratitude for her childbirth experience in recent social media posts.

Speculation arose recently when the princess shared a cryptic Instagram post showing her cuddling with their baby, captioned, "Just the two of us." This post hinted at potential underlying issues in their relationship.

Shaikha Mahra, known for advocating women's empowerment and supporting local designers in the UAE, holds a degree in International Relations from a UK university and has also pursued studies in Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.

She is the daughter of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Dubai.