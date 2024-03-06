"I felt there is a lot of common interest to explore": German envoy Ackermann after meeting Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 6 : Following his meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann said, "there is a lot of common interest to explore."

While speaking to ANI, the German envoy said, "I think the chief minister, is...as we know...has a clear vision. He is very energetic. He wants something to happen in Hyderabad..."

"I felt there is a lot of common interest to explore when it comes to business when it comes to setting up shop here, but also when it is to...what we call the partnership for green and sustainable development...we will see what comes out of it...so I have a couple of homework which I take back," he said on Tuesday.

India was among the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with Germany after the Second World War. In 2021, the two nations marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. India and Germany have a 'Strategic Partnership' since May 2000, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

German Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock visited India to attend the Raisina Dialogue held on February 21-24. Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues faced by the international community.

On February 16, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference. The two leaders discussed global challenges and the pathway ahead.

The two leaders reviewed preparations for the next meeting of India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "So good to meet my German colleague FM @ABaerbock on #MSC2024 sidelines. A wide ranging conversation on global challenges and the pathway ahead. Appreciated her insights and assessments. Also reviewed preparations for the next meeting of our Inter Governmental Consultations."

