"I got it done": Trump repeats claim of brokering India-Pakistan 'ceasefire'

Doha [Qatar], October 26 : United States President Donald Trump on Sunday yet again claimed credit for stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan, which started following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in April of this year.

"I got it done (ceasefire). There are others. If you look at India and Pakistan. I could say almost any one of the deals that I've already done I thought would have been more difficult than Russia and Ukraine, but it didn't work out that way," President Trump said while interacting with presspersons aboard Air Force One.

President Trump made these comments when asked about the possibility of resuming a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with plans for an earlier meeting currently suspended indefinitely. He also claimed that the Russian President praised him for his efforts in brokering peace in various other conflicts, including in Azerbaijan and Armenia, while saying that the Russia-Ukraine war is the most challenging thing to solve.

"I'm going to have to know that we're going to have a deal (with Putin). I'm not going to be wasting my time. I've always had a very great relationship with Vladimir Putin, but this has been very disappointing. I thought this would have gotten done before peace in the Middle East. We have Azerbaijan, Armenia - that was very tough. In fact, Putin told me on the phone he said, 'Boy, that was amazing' because everybody tried to get that done and they couldn't," Trump mentioned.

Trump is travelling to Malaysia to attend the upcoming ASEAN summit. He stopped at the Al-Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, where he welcomed Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani aboard the plane.

During the press gaggle, the US president expressed confidence in achieving lasting peace in the Middle East, while warning Hamas of serious consequences if the ceasefire agreement with Israel is violated.

"I think it (ceasefire) will hold. Well, if it doesn't hold, it's Hamas. Hamas will not be hard to deal with very quickly. I hope it holds for Hamas too because they gave us their world on something, so I think it's going to hold, and if it doesn't, then they'll have a very big problem," he said.

The US President is on a three-nation tour, during which, after Malaysia, he is set to visit Japan and South Korea. While in Kuala Lumpur for the summit, President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks to prevent an escalation of their trade war.

The threatened tariffs and other trade curbs would take effect on November 1 in retaliation for China's expanded export controls on rare-earth magnets and minerals. Recent actions include an expanded US export blacklist covering thousands more Chinese firms.

Through engagement with Asian leaders, Trump aims to negotiate favourable trade agreements, reduce tariffs, and boost US exports, with his return to Asia potentially redefining regional trade and diplomacy.

