"I hope India will achieve its economic goal," Bangladesh Assistant HC says

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 22 : Ruhul Amin, Bangladesh's Assistant High Commissioner in Guwahati, attended the 3rd North East Export Promotional Meet at the Nedfi House in Guwahati. He stated that India has prospered significantly in the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking to ANI, Amin expressed confidence in India achieving its economic goals.

"According to its aspirations and goals, the Indian economy is growing rapidly. I believe India will achieve its economic targets. Politically, it has gained greater stature both regionally and globally. India is playing its due role on the world stage, and this progress will continue under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Amin also highlighted India's elevated political standing on the global stage.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has prospered over the past decade. Economically, India has grown and attained global recognition, being the fifth-largest economy in the world. As I understand, the Indian government envisions becoming the third-largest economy globally," he added.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, was also present at the event.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Margherita shared his enthusiasm for the event:

"Delighted to participate in the 3rd North East Export Promotional Meet at Guwahati, organised by ICC Chamber with the support of MEA India. Welcomed and urged participants from North East India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Thailand, and Lao PDR to further strengthen trade relations," he wrote.

The 3rd Edition of the North East Export Promotional Meet was held at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati. The event served as a business development platform, offering opportunities to showcase products and services, connect with new suppliers and buyers, and link MSMEs to larger enterprises.

A key feature of the event was the Buyer-Seller interaction, which provided detailed insights into buyers' requirements for sellers. Additionally, the meet facilitated one-on-one interactions between entrepreneurs from North-East India and Bhutan.

The focused countries for the North East Buyer-Seller Meet included Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Thailand, and Laos PDR, with an emphasis on key sectors of North-East India, according to a statement by the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor