"I hope my experience...": Former UK PM David Cameron after big political comeback

London [UK], November 13 : Former UK Prime Minister, David Cameron after being appointed as the Foreign Secretary in a major comeback, affirmed hope that his experience as leader and in office will help him in assisting the present British PM Rishi Sunak at a challenging juncture.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Cameron posted, "The Prime Minister has asked me to serve as his Foreign Secretary and I have gladly accepted."

"It will be an honour to serve our country alongside our dedicated FCDO staff and provide the continued leadership and support that they deserve," he added.

Cameron cited that the UK is facing "daunting" international challenges due to episodes of the Israel-Hamas war and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and there is a need to ensure stability and security on the global stage.

"At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard," he said.

He further said that despite being out of front-line politics for seven years, he is hopeful that his experience will help him at the new job.

"While I have been out of front-line politics for the last seven years, I hope that my experience - as Conservative Leader for eleven years and Prime Minister for six - will assist me in helping the Prime Minister to meet these vital challenges," Cameron said.

The former PM added that Britain is a "truly international country" and its people live all over the world and its businesses trade in every corner of the globe.

"Working to help ensure stability and security on the global stage is both essential and squarely in our national interest. International security is vital for our domestic security," he said.

Heaping praise on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Cameron further said that Sunak is showing "exemplary leadership" at a difficult time.

"Though I may have disagreed with some individual decisions, it is clear to me that Rishi Sunak is a strong and capable Prime Minister, who is showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time. I want to help him to deliver the security and prosperity our country needs and be part of the strongest possible team that serves the United Kingdom and that can be presented to the country when the General Election is held," he further said.

He also praised former Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and said that he wants to work with him in the new role.

"I believe in public service. That is what first motivated me to get involved in politics in the 1980s, to work in government in the 1990s, become a Member of Parliament in the 2000s and put myself forward as Party Leader and Prime Minister," Cameron said.

He added, "The UK's Foreign Office, our Diplomatic Service, our Intelligence Services and our Aid and Development capabilities are some of the finest assets of their kind anywhere in the world. I know from my time in office that they are staffed by brilliant, patriotic and hard-working people. They have been well led by James Cleverly, with whom I look forward to working in his vital new role".

This comes after UK PM Rishi Sunak sacked his home secretary Suella Braverman over her sharp criticism of Police amid the ongoing Pro-Palestine rallies in the United Kingdom, Reuters reported.

Braverman's removal came amid mounting pressure on PM Sunak over her article in the Times UK that criticised the Metropolitan Police for allegedly "going soft" on certain "radical elements" in Pro-Palestine rallies.

After this, in a major cabinet reshuffle, James Cleverly was appointed as the Secretary of State for Home Affairs and Cameron was assigned the responsibility of Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Downing Street informed.

Notably, this is only the second time after World War II that a former Prime Minister has returned to the cabinet.

Cameron had resigned as the PM in 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union, in a referendum that was called by him.

